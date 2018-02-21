Head of Finance and Credit Policy Department of Government’s Office appointed

Gulnur Kerimkulova was appointed the head of the Department of Finance and Credit Policy of the Government’s Executive Office. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov signed the corresponding decree. The Public Relations and Media Department of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Gulnur Kerimkulova was born on April 20, 1983. In 2004, she graduated from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in Political Science. In 2006, she graduated from the TeachEx / EdNet-USAID Academy of Higher Education as Master of Economics. In 2014, she received a master’s degree in Public Administration at Columbia University (USA). She is a candidate of Economic Sciences.