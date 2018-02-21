19:17
-3
USD 68.11
EUR 84.18
RUB 1.21
English

Head of Finance and Credit Policy Department of Government’s Office appointed

Gulnur Kerimkulova was appointed the head of the Department of Finance and Credit Policy of the Government’s Executive Office. The Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Sapar Isakov signed the corresponding decree. The Public Relations and Media Department of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Gulnur Kerimkulova was born on April 20, 1983. In 2004, she graduated from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in Political Science. In 2006, she graduated from the TeachEx / EdNet-USAID Academy of Higher Education as Master of Economics. In 2014, she received a master’s degree in Public Administration at Columbia University (USA). She is a candidate of Economic Sciences.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Deputy Head of Government’s Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Threshold amount for investment agreements may be reduced to $ 1 million
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells why he changes composition of government
Government of Kyrgyzstan decides to eliminate six state enterprises
New plenipotentiary representative of government in Chui region appointed
Government to support carriers suffering losses due to border problems
Esengul uulu Chyngyz heads press service of government
Government of Kyrgyzstan reports on work done month before elections
Government of Kyrgyzstan and Centerra sign new Kumtor agreement
Almazbek Atambayev signs decrees on appointment of Kyrgyz government members
Popular
Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata
Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017 Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Garment workers export production of $ 138 million in 2017 Garment workers export production of $ 138 million in 2017