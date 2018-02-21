Askarbek Shadiev: Over a billion dollars spent on energy sector in Kyrgyzstan

In the next five years, electricity consumption will increase in Kyrgyzstan. The First Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Shadiev told at a board meeting of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.

According to him, the electricity deficit by 2020-2023 can reach 500 MW.

«Everything that could be cut, was cut, that could be stolen, was stolen. Now we can not get out of this. As you know, more than a billion dollars have been spent on the energy sector,» said Askarbek Shadiev.