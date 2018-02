Kyrgyzstan will export other 550 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to Uzbekistan until the end of March. This was announced today at the board meeting of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the agency, 1,143 million kilowatt-hours of electricity were exported to Uzbekistan for 2 cents per kilowatt. In March, Uzbekistan will pay 2.4 cents for one kilowatt-hour.