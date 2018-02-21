19:17
-3
USD 68.11
EUR 84.18
RUB 1.21
English

Garment workers export production of $ 138 million in 2017

In 2017, the garment workers exported production of $ 138 million. The growth rate amounted to 190 percent. This was announced at the board meeting of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the agency, the growth in the output of the textile and clothing sector is explained by the Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (80 percent of the garment is exported to Russia and Kazakhstan).

The total volume of exports of light products in 2017 was $ 221.5 million, or increased by 11.4 percent.

The volume of production of charred coal and refined petroleum products increased by 25.9%. There were produced 368,600 tons of fuel. The industry is represented by oil refineries China Petrol Company Junda LLC, Tokmok Business Refinery LLC, Kyrgyz Petroleum Company JSC, SvRichLTD LLC.
link:
views: 165
Print
Related
Price for electricity exports to Uzbekistan to grow in March
Results of January. Economy of Kyrgyzstan is growing along with prices
EEU technical regulations facilitate investments and exports
Eurasia Business Union urges farmers of Kyrgyzstan to unite
Kyrgyzstan exports garment products at $ 95.5 million in 2016
Popular
Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata
Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan Law on switch to 5-day school week signed in Kyrgyzstan
Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017 Almost 12,000 earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2017
Dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan banned from entering Russia Dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan banned from entering Russia