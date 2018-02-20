Kyrgyzstan and neighbors: problems have to be solved only through negotiations

Sooronbai Jeenbekov took part in the opening of a multi-apartment building in Isfana town of Lyailyak district, built for the employees of the State Border Service. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President congratulated the border guards on their new home and noted that the state pays special attention to improving their living conditions.

The head of state stressed that one must live in peace and harmony with neighboring republics and resolve existing problems through negotiations.

"During my visits, we reached mutually acceptable decisions on many issues with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Earlier 85 percent of the borders were delimited with Uzbekistan, we will continue the dialogue in this direction. As for Tajikistan, negotiations on border issues continue in a positive direction," the head of state said.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed gratitude to the residents of the border areas for the fact that they, despite the difficulties and problems, do not leave these places, live and work for the welfare of the country. "The state will pay special attention to support of border regions," the president said.

He also thanked the border guards who, day and night, in the cold and the heat, are on duty, and wished them to conscientiously fulfill their military duty on guarding the borders.

The head of state handed over a certificate for 200,000 soms for the construction of a children's playground, inspected new apartments and talked with residents.