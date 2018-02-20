Kyrgyzstan has to pay $ 480 mln for modernization of Bishkek HPP

Kyrgyzstan has to pay $ 480 million for the modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The General Director of Electric Stations JSC Uzak Kadyrbaev announced today at a meeting of the deputy commission to find out the causes of the breakdown.

According to him, the loan of Exim Bank of China is $ 386 million, the interest on the loan is $ 94 million. In total, Kyrgyzstan will have to return $ 480 million in 20 years. All other sums voiced are incorrect.

In addition to the loan, Electric Stations received a grant from TBEA of $ 20.3 million. The deputies of the Parliament saw a corruption component in it, since the grant was not included in the main amount of the allocated funds.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of February 1, TBEA was paid $ 360.4 million for the work done. The balance was $ 25 million.

The breakdown at Bishkek HPP occurred on January 26. Officials of Energy Holding and the Mayor of Bishkek assured the townspeople that the heat supply would be resumed in a short time. However, it was resumed in 5 days after the breakdown.

By order of the Prime Minister, an interdepartmental commission was set up under the chairmanship of First Deputy Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev to determine the reasons for the abnormal situation at the HPP. The Parliament also set up its own commission.