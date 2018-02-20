Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges Batken residents to help in fight against corruption

The President of Kyrgyzstan left with a working visit for Batken region. According to the Information Policy Department, today Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with residents of Lyailyak district, Isfana and Sulukta towns.

He reminded local residents of the history of the region, where the legendary people of the country, who made an invaluable contribution to the development and establishment of Kyrgyzstan as a state, were brought up.

«An outstanding statesman — a native of Lyailyak district Iskhak Razzakov — is an example of honesty, purity and love for the Motherland. His words: «If I am clean, you will be clean, then society will be clean» — should become the main principles of our days,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state recalled that 2018 was declared the Year of Development of Regions.

«Developed regions are developed country. This will be a priority of my presidential activity. The main problems in the regions are the construction of social facilities, infrastructure development, irrigation, clean water supply, creation of jobs and sale of agricultural products, which will lead to a reduction in migration. The most important thing is a planned, targeted, effective use of budgetary, grant and investment funds. It is also necessary to provide more opportunities to local authorities increasing their responsibility,» the President stressed.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov did not ignore the fight against corruption issue, promising that it would be strengthened.

Your help is required in the fight against corruption, no one should remain indifferent to corruption manifestations. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

According to the head of state, Kyrgyzstan in recent years has gone through a difficult path and experienced economic and social difficulties.

Local residents asked questions to the president. They concerned the construction of social and infrastructure facilities, the transformation of land, the issue of concessional loans, the allocation of land for housing construction, drinking and irrigation water supply, development of tourism and sports.