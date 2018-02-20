Incidence of respiratory diseases growing in Bishkek

Over the past ten years, incidence of respiratory diseases has increased in Bishkek. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, at least 63,588 such cases were registered in 2007, and in 2016 – already 105,178.

Common diseases: acute respiratory infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract, bronchitis, obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchial asthma.

"Causes of the diseases: pathogenic microorganisms, impact of external allergens. Provoking factors: bad habits, adverse environmental conditions and any causes that lead to malfunctions of the immune system," the ministry noted.

Air quality issue haы been recently raised in Bishkek. The activists conduct an experiment and state that the air in the capital of Kyrgyzstan is worse than in Beijing (China).