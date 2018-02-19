Kyrgyzstan may introduce compulsory insurance for tourists - extremals

The Department of Tourism conducts work to ensure the safety of alpinists who come to Kyrgyzstan. Its head Azamat Zhamankulov said to 24.kg news agency, commenting on the death of a Lithuanian tourist in the mountains near Bishkek.

Recall, one tourist died, and the second was injured in the mountains in Ala-Archa nature park. According to the head of the Kyrgyz Mountaineering Club Vladimir Komissarov, they organized their trip to Kyrgyzstan and went to the mountains by themselves.

«Up to date, we conduct strict certification of mountain guides, so that they to correctly prepare tourists for the ascent. Perhaps, there will be compulsory insurance for those who come as tourists- extremals. There are those who do not take out insurance either in their country or in our country. In this case, the costs of search activities, as a rule, are borne by relatives or a group of companies.»

According to Azamat Zhamankulov, it will not be possible to avoid such tourists. «It happens all over the world. These are the tourists who go to the mountains at their own risk,» he said.

According to official data, in 2017 at least three foreign climbers — an Iranian, a Russian and a Turk — died in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan.

The mountaineer from Turkey died while climbing Khan-Tengri from a heart attack.

Ascent to Lenin Peak was the last for the Iranian citizen, who died because of oxygen starvation as well as Krasnoyarsk resident Yuri Kurmachev, who eight times ascended the Lenin Peak.