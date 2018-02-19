Bishkek HPP breakdown. Whom officials offer to dismiss

The State Inspectorate for Ecological and Technical Safety voiced the names of the guilty of the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, whom they offer to dismiss.

Director of HPP Omurkul uulu Nulan, under which the failure occurred, has already been dismissed. In addition, it is proposed to dismiss the Chief Engineer of HPP Nurgazy Kurmanbekov, Deputy Director for Production Preparation Altynbek Aytikeev, Deputy Chief Operating Engineer Yuriy Kalendarev. The Deputy Chief Engineer for Exploitation, Aleksey Shlopak, is offered to be reprimanded.

They propose to fire the First Deputy General Director of Electric Stations JSC Berdibek Borkoyev, Technical Director Almaz Zhusupbekov, Head of Hydrotechnical Service Kubanychbek Mankiev, Head of Operation and Repair of Thermal Equipment Service Urmat Mambetov.

It is offered to reprimand the General Director of Electric Stations Uzak Kadyrbaev and the Chief of the Security and Safety Service Sergey Abdulkhairov.

The shift engineer of the station Kalys Dhzamankulov, the head of the chemical workshop Darkul Zhanybayeva and her deputy Tatyana Borodina, the shift engineer of the chemical workshop Nadezhda Tsapenko, will lose their jobs. A number of employees of HPP will be reprimanded.

In addition, the government recommends reprimanding Bolot Zhusuyev, the deputy director of the State Ecological Inspectorate, the head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev and his deputy Nurlan Sadykov.

The breakdown at the Bishkek HPP occurred on January 26. Officials of Energy Holding and the Mayor of Bishkek assured the townspeople that the heat supply would be resumed in a short time. However heat supply was resumed in 5 days after the breakdown.

The Prime Minister ordered to form an interdepartmental commission under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister Askarbek Shadiev to determine the reasons for the abnormal situation at the Bishkek HPP. The Parliament also set up its own commission.