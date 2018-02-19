Prosecutor General's Office sends request to Kazakhstan on arrest of deputy

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan sent a request to the main supervisory authority of Kazakhstan regarding the detention of the deputy Asylbek uulu Damirbek during a special operation in Almaty. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, the issue of transfer of the deputy to Kyrgyzstan for further investigative actions is being considered.

Kyrgyzstan faction still does not comment on the arrest of Asylbek uulu Damirbek. According to Nurbek Alimbekov, he knew only from the media that his colleague was arrested during the investigation and is suspected of connections with smugglers. A similar answer was received from other members of the faction. Its leader Almazbek Baatyrbekov is not available for comments.

It is known that Kyrgyz citizens Chingiz Abakirov and Ulanbek Muradilov were also detained during the special operation.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan reported that on February 15-16 this year, in coordination with the National Security Committee and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to suppress illegal activities in the near-customs sphere, as well as strengthening counteraction to organized criminal groups engaged in smuggling activities in the border areas of the country, a large-scale simultaneous special operation was conducted in Almaty, Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan regions and Almaty city. At least 29 suspects were detained, including three Kyrgyz citizens.

Asylbeku uulu Damirbek, Chingiz Abakirov and Ulanbek Muradilov were charged with smuggling by the investigators of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan.