Former Mufti of Kyrgyzstan calls not to celebrate Nooruz

Ex-head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan Chebak azhi Zhalilov again made a loud statement. He called on the believing Muslims to give up the celebration of Nooruz.

In a video message, the former chief mufti of the country calls Nooruz a holiday for non-believers.

He states that the true believers must not to celebrate Nooruz.

Nooruz (Navruz) is celebrated on March 21, the day of the vernal equinox, and marks the beginning of the New Year. Initially, Nooruz was a pagan holiday of the Zoroastrians, who considered the day of the spring equinox as sacred. Now it is celebrated in such countries as Azerbaijan, Albania, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China (XUAR), Mongolia, Pakistan, Russian Federation (Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Tatarstan and other regions), Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan...

Earlier, Chubak azhi Zhalilov was already at the center of the scandal. He publicly confessed to bigamy.