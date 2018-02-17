16:45
Former leaders of country to be hold accountable for Bishkek HPP breakdown

The deputy commission for determining the causes of the breakdown at the Bishkek HPP intends to invite the former leaders of the country to their meeting.

Deputies want to hear a version of officials and power engineers, under which the project of modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant was discussed and its implementation began in 2015.

Negotiations with China on the modernization of the capital’s HPP have been held since 2011. Being the Minister of Energy, Osmonbek Artykbaev actively defended the interests of TBEA. In 2013-2014, he was the Minister of Energy. He was replaced by Kubanychbek Turdubayev.

In February 2013, Electric Stations JSC and the Chinese company TBEA signed a memorandum of intent on the reconstruction of the HPP. By the end of the year, the Parliament ratified the agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China.

From 2012 to 2014, Jantoro Satybaldiev was the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

Aibek Kaliev in 2012 was the Deputy Minister of Energy. In 2015, he was appointed the Deputy Minister of Economy. Since 2016, he is the head of the National Energy Holding.
