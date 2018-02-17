Migrants transfer $ 2,482.2 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2017

In 2017, labor migrants transferred $ 2,482.2 billion to Kyrgyzstan. Website of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In December, the inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan totaled $ 194.3 million. This is $ 10.9 million less than in November last year. Volume of transfers has been falling in the last 4 months. Compared to August 2017, the indicator decreased by $ 67.7 million.

Russia accounts for more than 90 percent of remittances. At least $ 190.4 million was transferred from this country in December. For the entire 2017, the migrants from the Russian Federation transferred $ 2,435 billion to Kyrgyzstan.

It should be noted that the outflow of remittances was observed as a result of the year. $ 451.9 million was sent from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Thus, the net inflow of remittances to the Kyrgyz Republic is estimated at $ 2,030.3 billion.