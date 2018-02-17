Law on election of mayors by majority vote comes into force

The president signed amendments to the law on local self-government. According to it, the elections of the heads of cities, towns and rural administrations are considered to be valid if more than a half of the deputies attended them.

The law was endorsed by the Parliament the day before. It is designed to create a legal basis for reducing the negative consequences of non-election of heads of representative and executive bodies of the local self-government.

The adopted law introduces a norm that reduces the numerical ratio of the number of deputies present for a quorum from «not less than two thirds» of the total number of deputies of local councils to «majority.»

The law came into force from the date of its official publication.