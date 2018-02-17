16:44
-10
USD 68.17
EUR 85.45
RUB 1.21
English

Law on election of mayors by majority vote comes into force

The president signed amendments to the law on local self-government. According to it, the elections of the heads of cities, towns and rural administrations are considered to be valid if more than a half of the deputies attended them.

The law was endorsed by the Parliament the day before. It is designed to create a legal basis for reducing the negative consequences of non-election of heads of representative and executive bodies of the local self-government.

The adopted law introduces a norm that reduces the numerical ratio of the number of deputies present for a quorum from «not less than two thirds» of the total number of deputies of local councils to «majority.»

The law came into force from the date of its official publication.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
President and Cabinet to fulfill election promises in 2018
Bishkek Mayor tells Prime Minister about city problems
How much CEC to spend on next local elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis expect reforms in electoral system
Mayor of Jalal-Abad finally appointed
CEC sets date of election of Jalal-Abad mayor
F. Mogherini: Respect for human rights is not matter of choice, but commitment
Almazbek Atambayev meets with elected President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
CEC of Kyrgyzstan announces official results of presidential elections
Mayor of Kara-Suu town elected
Popular
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl
Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed
Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March
President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan