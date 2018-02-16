UN supports initiative to declare 2018 Year of Development of Regions

The UN supports the initiative of the President of Kyrgyzstan to declare 2018 the Year of Development of Regions. Ozonnia Ojielo, Resident Coordinator of the UN System, Resident Representative of UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic stated at the meeting with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The meeting was held on the occasion of the beginning of his diplomatic mission in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ozonnia Ojielo presented to the President the letter of credence of UN Secretary — General Antonio Guterres, testifying to his appointment.

The head of state stressed that Kyrgyzstan had chosen the path of parliamentary democracy, and expressed gratitude to UNDP for the support provided to Kyrgyzstan’s efforts in strengthening the principles of democracy and improving the electoral system.

«The UN System supports your initiative to declare 2018 the Year of Development of Regions. This decree will unite the efforts of all forces in the country aimed at the development of Kyrgyzstan. There are many UN programs and agencies in the regions of Kyrgyzstan, and we would like to implement our projects in accordance with the programs indicated in the decree,» Mr. Ozonnia said.

He also expressed his opinion on the issues raised by Sooronbai Jeenbekov at the last meeting of the Security Council on fighting and eradicating corruption.

"We also believe that corruption destroys resources aimed at the development of the country. We are also ready to support the implementation of Taza Koom program aimed at promoting the principles of e-government, development of digital public services and the open community in our country, "Ozonnia Ojielo said.

The UN system is ready to support Kyrgyzstan’s efforts to protect the environment, counteract the forces of nature, and fight against radicalism and extremism.