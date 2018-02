In Kyrgyzstan, the average amount of maternity benefit is 7,800 soms. Such data was presented today at the board meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

There were reportedly 43,600 such recipients in 2017.

Since January 1, 2018, Kyrgyzstan pays suyunchu for the birth of a child in amount of 4,000 soms and in high-altitude regions — twice as much.

The average amount of the funeral allowance is 3,565 soms. At least 3,200 people got this type of payments last year.