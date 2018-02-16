16:08
Heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan-for speeding up delimitation of state border

In a telephone conversation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov with Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the parties stressed the need to speed up the delimitation of the remaining part of the state border. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The heads of two states noted that the development and deepening of traditional friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership meet the fundamental interests of the peoples of neighboring countries.

It is reported that the importance of further deepening of the political dialogue and implementation of all agreements reached during mutual visits at the highest level in 2017 was underlined. Further plans to increase trade, economic and cross-border cooperation were discussed.
