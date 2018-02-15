President: Endless inspections by Prosecutor General's Office turn into business

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, at a meeting with the Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva, instructed to conduct an inventory of all criminal cases initiated on the facts of malfeasance, including corruption and embezzlement of state and municipal property. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president instructed the prosecutor general to take measures to eradicate groundless inspections on the part of both the prosecution authorities, law enforcement agencies and the other state bodies.

Endless checks hinder the work of the state bodies and business, impede the development of the economy. This begins to turn into a business based on the sufferings and problems of ordinary citizens. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The president noted insufficient work on the coordination of law enforcement and other agencies to prevent corruption in state bodies.