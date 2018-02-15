03:45
-6
USD 68.22
EUR 84.36
RUB 1.18
English

President: Endless inspections by Prosecutor General's Office turn into business

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, at a meeting with the Prosecutor General Indira Dzholdubaeva, instructed to conduct an inventory of all criminal cases initiated on the facts of malfeasance, including corruption and embezzlement of state and municipal property. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president instructed the prosecutor general to take measures to eradicate groundless inspections on the part of both the prosecution authorities, law enforcement agencies and the other state bodies.

Endless checks hinder the work of the state bodies and business, impede the development of the economy. This begins to turn into a business based on the sufferings and problems of ordinary citizens.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The president noted insufficient work on the coordination of law enforcement and other agencies to prevent corruption in state bodies.
link:
views: 139
Print
Related
Mamataliev: Everyone is waiting for actions in fight against corruption
Incomes and expenses of all security officials to be checked in near future
President accuses Prosecutor General's Office of inefficiency
"Northern transit" drug route - result of corruption in security agencies
President promises to help citizens whose rights are infringed
President promises to fight corruption regardless of posts and statuses
Sooronbai Jeenbekov voices reason for ineffective fight against corruption
PM: Crypto currency to help with reduction of corruption in public procurement
President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Tajikistan
Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case over Bishkek HPP breakdown
Popular
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl
Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed
Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March
President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan