Kyrgyzstan has no money for indexation of wages of citizens

The deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan returned to the bill on indexation of incomes of the population, taking into account inflation, after six years. The document is considered today in the second reading.

Recall, MP Maksat Sabirov proposed to carry out indexation of incomes in order the growth in prices for goods and services not to lead to a decrease in the standard of living of the population. That is, salaries, pensions, scholarship allowances and other types of income and payments should increase in the wake of rising retail prices for food, non-food products and services.

But the government is against the document. 3 billion soms are needed for the indexation of incomes, taking into account inflation. There is no such money in the budget, therefore the government considers the law as premature.

The profile committee of the Parliament has already rejected the bill because of the government’s negative conclusion. But MP Maksat Sabirov is sure that the government should work to fulfill the norms that are stipulated in the Constitution. He reminded that he does not offer to index all the costs. The deputy believes that only the income of those, who earn less than the subsistence minimum is, should be indexed.
