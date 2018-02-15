15:28
Deputies ask PM to buy apartment for theater and cinema actress Nazira Mambetova

Deputies ask the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov to buy an apartment for the People’s Artist of Kyrgyzstan Nazira Mambetova. Irina Karamushkina stated this at the session of the Parliament today.

She told that she attended the celebration of the jubilee of the actress and heard the discontent of voters about the state’s attitude to culture. It turned out that the honored artist of the Kirghiz SSR lives in poor conditions in a house that does not belong to her.

«I appeal to the Prime Minister with a request to find an opportunity and present Nazira Mambetova with an apartment. It is necessary to pay attention to the conditions in which the culture figures live. The state should support them. Because of their modesty and intelligence, they will never importune and ask the officials for help,» Irina Karamushkina said.

Nazira Mambetova is the Honored Artist of the Kirghiz SSR. On December 2, 2017, she turned 70.

She starred in the films «I am the Tien Shan» (1972), «The Land of Sannikov» (1973), «The White Steamer» (1975), «Early Cranes» (1979), «Earthly Affairs» (1984), «Amateur» ( 1987) and others.

She graduated from the Acting Faculty of GITIS (1972).

In 1972-1980, she was an actress of the Osh Drama Theater.
