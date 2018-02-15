15:27
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reacts to depreciating dollar

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reacted to the sharply depreciating U.S dollar by the first intervention in February. Website of the National Bank reported.

The day before, the bank bought up dollars in the foreign exchange market. In total, $ 5.5 million was purchased with settlements on a date other than the date of the transaction.

This is the third intervention of the National Bank since the beginning of the year. It bought dollars twice ($ 20,550 million) and once sold $ 5.4 million. Thus, the net purchase of dollars since the beginning of the year amounted to $ 15,150 million.

Intervention has not bring any result so far. The dollar is at its previous positions. Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the U.S. currency for 67.9-68.1 soms, and sell — for 68.2-68.4 soms. The nominal rate is set at 68,2191 soms (0.3% drop per day).
