Radio “Mir” to hold marathon "Life for children!"

Today, on the International Childhood Cancer Day, radio «Mir» and the public fund Help the Children — SKD with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic are holding a radio marathon «Life for Children!»

The whole day on the air of radio «Mir» the moderators will talk with parents who have faced a serious illness of a child, have defeated the disease or continue the struggle. Doctors, experts, artists, deputies, public figures, bloggers and those, whose indifference helps to prolong children’s lives, will come to the studio today. The participants of the marathon are the director of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare Kamchybek Uzakbayev, the head of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology Ernis Tilekov, the popular singers Gulnara Toygonbaeva, Mirbek Atabekov, Kairat Primberdiev and many others.

Artists — soloists of the National Theater of Opera and Ballet and the National Philharmonic Hall also supported «Life for children!» marathon. They organized a concert to commemorate Dmitry Hvorostovsky «Earth is Empty Without You», which will be held today at 6.30 pm in the Small Philharmonic Hall and will be a part of the radio marathon.

The charity fund Help the Children — SKD has been helping sick children and their families for more than 10 years. The Children’s Oncology and Hematology Center receives from the fund drugs, equipment, food products, hygiene products, psychologists work in the hospitals and artists perform there. Help the Children — SKD and partners of the fund have saved 39 children, and rendered assistance to 24,000 kids!

The results of the campaign «Present a book to children», which was held in Bishkek, will be summed up during marathon.
