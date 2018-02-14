President believes: trucks checked too long at checkpoints

Sooronbay Jeenbekov noted during the visit to the reconstructed checkpoint Chaldybar-Avtodorozhniy on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border that the time for passing of trucks should be reduced. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of state stressed that the work on improving the conditions at border checkpoints is carried out within the framework of improving the country’s infrastructure in accordance with the requirements of Kyrgyzstan’s integration into the Eurasian Economic Union.

«Upon arrival in our country, tourists are met at the checkpoints, and the first impression of Kyrgyzstan is received at these checkpoints. The image of the state depends on this. Our entrepreneurs exporting products to other countries also must pass control at the border without hindrance. Supporting tourism and exports, we are creating new jobs, developing the economy, increasing the flow of funds into the budget,» the President said.

He addressed the border guards with an appeal to be friendly towards those who cross the border.

As reported, the capacity of Chaldybar checkpoint is from 5,000 to 7,000 people per day after the reconstruction. Check of one person takes an average 40 seconds, the check of trucks — up to 10 minutes, there are no queues and crowds of people, cars.