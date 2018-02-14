14:49
Rally for land transformation held at White House again

Residents of Chui region hold a rally in front of the White House in Bishkek. Participants of the protest again demand to transform and legalize their land plots.

According to Beknazar Aitaliev, the Chairman of Transformation NGO, earlier the representatives of the organization met with the Deputy Prime Minister Dair Kenekeev. He made suggestions on solution of the problem. However, the issue has not been resolved.

«In particular, he proposed to delete from the list of the transformed land several residential areas. However, we do not like such an option. We decided to go to the Parliament building and appeal to the president. Let him as the highest authority solve the problem,» Beknazar Aitaliev said.

He added that the protesters demand to be received in the Presidential Administration. «The government shows incompetence and indecision in this issue. Perhaps, the president will help us,» said the chairman of Transformation NGO.
