Group of deputies visits Omurbek Tekebayev in prison

Serving his criminal punishment for corruption, ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev believes that round-the-clock video surveillance, installed in his cell in the penal colony 47, is a psychological pressure. He lamented in a conversation with a group of deputies of the Parliament who visited him.

According to Zhanar Akayev, Omurbek Tekebayev is dissatisfied with the fact that the State Service for Punishment Execution does not pay any attention to the request for its dismantling.

Zhanar Akayev noted that Tekebayev has no comments and complaints about the conditions of his detention. However, the leader of Ata Meken party unsuccessfully tries to get from the management of the service his transfer to the hospital in penal colony 47.

Zhanar Akayev added that Omurbek Tekebayev’s requests would be voiced in the Parliament.

Deputies Altynay Omurbekova, Natalya Nikitenko, Kanybek Imanaliev and Talant Mamytov also visited Omurbek Tekebayev.