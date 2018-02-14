14:49
-6
USD 68.43
EUR 84.32
RUB 1.18
English

Group of deputies visits Omurbek Tekebayev in prison

Serving his criminal punishment for corruption, ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev believes that round-the-clock video surveillance, installed in his cell in the penal colony 47, is a psychological pressure. He lamented in a conversation with a group of deputies of the Parliament who visited him.

According to Zhanar Akayev, Omurbek Tekebayev is dissatisfied with the fact that the State Service for Punishment Execution does not pay any attention to the request for its dismantling.

Related news
Omurbek Tekebayev about life in prison colony and biggest political mistake
Zhanar Akayev noted that Tekebayev has no comments and complaints about the conditions of his detention. However, the leader of Ata Meken party unsuccessfully tries to get from the management of the service his transfer to the hospital in penal colony 47.

Zhanar Akayev added that Omurbek Tekebayev’s requests would be voiced in the Parliament.

Deputies Altynay Omurbekova, Natalya Nikitenko, Kanybek Imanaliev and Talant Mamytov also visited Omurbek Tekebayev.
link:
views: 111
Print
Related
Omurbek Tekebayev about life in prison colony and biggest political mistake
Court rejects claim of Ata Meken party against former president Atambayev
Omurbek Tekebayev complains of video recording in his cell to UN Committee
Deputies of Ata Meken, Omurbek Tekebayev lose to Abdil Segizbaev in court
Court seizes salary of Tekebayev's lawyer
Court prohibits lawyers of Ata Meken to leave country
Tekebayev's lawyers draw up appeal to UN Human Rights Committee
CEC to decide on transfer of Omurbek Tekebayev’s deputy seat
Supreme Court upholds verdict to Omurbek Tekebayev
Supreme Court starts trial of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev
Popular
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl
Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan