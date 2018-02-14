14:51
U.S. dollar falls in price by 80 tyiyns for week

After a sharp rise, dollar exchange rate in Kyrgyzstan began to fall. For a week, it fell in price by 80 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the U.S. currency for 68-68.1 soms, and sell — for 68.3-68.45. The nominal rate is 68,4257 soms (a day decline is 0.76 percent).

The current dollar exchange rate is the lowest in the last six months. It cost was approximately the same back in July 2017. The National Bank does not take any actions. It did not conduct any intervention in February.
