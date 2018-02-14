14:51
Tash-Kumyr town administration not react to wastewater running into Naryn river

Administration of Tash-Kumyr town does not react to dirty wastewater running into Naryn river. The State Inspectorate for Technical and Environmental Safety reported.

It is noted that the treatment facilities of Tash-Kumyr town are in a dangerous state. The used dirty water gets into the old wastewater treatment facilities, which cannot process and filter it. As a result, there is a threat of flowing of the dirty wastewater into Naryn river.

The State Ecological Inspectorate has repeatedly issued instructions on eliminating the problem, but the town administration does not react. Upon completion of Taza Suu project, local residents will be fully provided with clean water. Then the treatment facilities will be overflowed, and the sewage will run into Naryn river.

The inspectors appealed to the plenipotentiary representative of the government in Jalal-Abad region with a letter on the need to reconstruct the treatment facilities in Tash-Kumyr.
