House for State Penitentiary Service staff to be built in Moldovanovka

A house will be built for the staff of the correctional institutions in Moldovanovka village, Chui region. Press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

According to its data, the house will have 36 apartments.

The Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service, Taalaybek Zhaparov, noted that five service institutions, whose employees need better housing conditions, are located in Moldovanovka village area.

«A 24-apartment house in Naryn has already been put into operation for the employees of the penitentiary system. In addition, the State Penitentiary Service staff is preparing to accommodate in two houses in Bishkek and Jalal-Abad. In January, the construction of a 24-apartment building in Zhany-Zher village near penal colony 19 began,» said Taalaybek Zhaparov.