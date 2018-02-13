President of Kyrgyzstan demands to analyze senior staff of security forces

The President of Kyrgyzstan demanded to analyze the leadership of the security forces. This Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at a working meeting with the secretariat of the Security Council.

Officials discussed further measures to combat corruption.

The head of state demanded from the secretariat of the Security Council to begin active work on the implementation of anti-corruption measures, primarily in law enforcement, judicial and supervisory bodies of the country in accordance with the decision of the last meeting of the Security Council, to conduct an analysis of the entire leadership in the bodies designed to fight corruption.

The secretariat of the Security Council should take the work of law enforcement agencies on the investigation of criminal cases, previously unreasonably suspended and terminated, under special control.

«It is necessary to carefully check the declarations of employees of state structures, including law enforcement, supervisory and judicial bodies. The expenses of law enforcement officers will be carefully checked. Kyrgyzstanis are waiting for decisive measures to eradicate corruption in all spheres of the state’s life,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.