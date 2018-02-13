Germany donates 15 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan, which stored at motor depot

Germany donated 15 ambulances to Kyrgyzstan, but the special transport so badly needed by 103 ambulance service is still stored at the motor depot of the Ministry of Health. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the total cost of cars was €1.18 million. This is a grant, but the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted the tender.

The vehicles are intended for ambulance stations in Bishkek and Osh.

The Minister of Health Talantbek Batyraliev explained that he can not use this transport so far. «The fact is that the supplier must submit the entire package of documents stating that the cars correspond to the promised technical specification. A separate commission should check them, there must be an official letter, an acceptance certificate,» he told 24.kg news agency.

Without this, I will not accept a car. If there is slightest discrepancy, I will return this transport. Talantbek Batyraliev

The head of the Ministry of Health did not respond to the question how long it would take to put the cars into operation.

There is a shortage in the transport for 103 ambulance service in Kyrgyzstan.

«Today, there are 270 ambulances and 25 reanimobiles in the republic. About 30 percent of them were replaced in 2014, the rest are subject to repair. In fact, today the country needs more than 300 units of the transport,» the minister said.