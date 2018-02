A cottage burned down at 8.45 am in a resort, located in Bulan-Sogotu village, Issyk-Kul region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire was extinguished at 9.45 am. A preliminary cause of a fire is a short circuit in the wiring.

One more cottage burned down the day before. The guard died. Fire destroyed 120 square meters of the premises.