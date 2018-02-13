One of hungering opposition members in Bishkek starts drinking water

One of the opposition members, who went on dry hunger strike, Bektur Asanov, started drinking water. A Spokesman for the State Service for Punishment Execution, Alexander Nixdorf, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, at present all the prisoners — Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov and Ernest Karybekov — are under the supervision of doctors. «They are told about the consequences of the hunger strike. The state of health of the prisoners is satisfactory,» said Alexander Nixdorf.

Three convicted opposition members went on dry hunger strike: expert on energy issues Ernest Karybekov, ex-governor of Jalal-Abad region Bektur Asanov and former deputy of parliament from SDPK Kubanychbek Kadyrov. Later on, Dastan Sarygulov joined them.

Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict of the first instance court against the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them were suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison with confiscation of property, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years.