Over 1,700 hybrid cars drive along Kyrgyzstan’s roads

At least 1,747 hybrid vehicles were registered on the territory of Kyrgyzstan as of December 31, 2017. The State Registration Service provided such information to parliament deputy Dastan Bekeshev.

According to the agency, the fee amounted to 6,114.5 million soms.

It is noted that the fee for registration and re-registration of hybrid vehicles is charged in accordance with the tariff scale, approved annually by agreement with the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation.

«In case of exemption of vehicles moving by means of joint use of electric motors and an internal combustion engine, approximately 6.1 million soms in form of fee for registration (re-registration) will not come to the republican budget,» the report said.
