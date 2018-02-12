Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Drop in air temperature is expected in Kyrgyzstan from February 16. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On February 16 through February 18, −12 C is expected at night in Chui valley, during the day −6 ... −1, in Talas valley −13, in the daytime −7 ...- 2 degrees. In Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions the air temperature at night will reach −8 ...- 3, in daytime −2 ... + 3 degrees, in the foothill areas and in Issyk-Kul basin — at night −13 ...- 8, in the daytime — up to −5 ... 0. In the agriculture zone of Naryn region and in mountainous areas, the temperature will drop at night to −23 degrees, during the day −14 ...- 9, in high-altitude areas at night — to −30.

Snow is forecasted for February 15-16. On February 17-18, snow is expected in some areas.