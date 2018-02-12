13:33
IMF recommends Kyrgyzstan to make use of recent economic recovery

«At the meeting with the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, I highlighted the importance of the current reform efforts as an opportunity to capitalize on the country’s recent economic recovery and take advantage of the favorable external environment,» the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said after talks with the head of the Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan.

IMF official website reports that the meeting of Christine Lagarde and Sapar Isakov was held on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. Following the meeting, the Managing Director of the IMF made a statement.

«Prime Minister Isakov and I had a very constructive meeting, during which we discussed the Kyrgyz Republic’s recent economic developments and prospects. The Kyrgyz Republic and the Fund have a long history together and we stand ready to continue to support the country and its people,» Christine Lagarde said.

Recall, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he attended the World Government Summit.
