13:33
-3
USD 68.90
EUR 84.55
RUB 1.18
English

Kyrgyz President expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with casualties as a result of a plane crash in Moscow region.

«On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences in connection with the numerous victims as a result of the tragic plane crash in Moscow region. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased. We share the bitterness of irreplaceable loss,» the telegram says.

"Saratov Airlines plane crashed in Moscow region. As Russian media reported, An-148 crashed near Argunovo village. 71 people were on board.
link:
views: 139
Print
Related
Russia's MFA: Incorrect to talk about decorativeness of Russian language in KR
Russia not plan to open new military bases in Central Asia
Russia hopes to continue cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in hydropower industry
President of Russia approves writing-off Kyrgyzstan’s debt of $240 million
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 gold medals at European Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sapar Isakov and Dmitry Medvedev discuss bilateral cooperation issues
Kyrgyzstan to use Russian taxes fiscalization experience
Extremists from Kyrgyzstan detained in Kurgan oblast of Russia
Sapar Isakov, Deputy PM of Russia discuss deliveries of fuel products
Agreement with Russia to increase capacity of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China
Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl