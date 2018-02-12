Kyrgyz President expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in connection with casualties as a result of a plane crash in Moscow region.

«On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences in connection with the numerous victims as a result of the tragic plane crash in Moscow region. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased. We share the bitterness of irreplaceable loss,» the telegram says.

"Saratov Airlines plane crashed in Moscow region. As Russian media reported, An-148 crashed near Argunovo village. 71 people were on board.