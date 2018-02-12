Sapar Isakov was explained what should be done to attract investments

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov invited the Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the 3rd World Nomad Games.

Their meeting was held in the framework of the 6th World Government Summit in the city of Dubai (UAE). The parties discussed issues of attracting investments to the domestic market of the Kyrgyz Republic and considered the possibility of opening new flights.

The head of the Kyrgyz government also noted that the experience of the UAE in introducing advanced digital technologies in various spheres of life is of interest to the Kyrgyz side in order to create the most comfortable conditions for citizens.

Sapar Isakov stressed the importance of activation of work between countries and sharing experience in this area.

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that in order to attract foreign investors to the domestic market, Kyrgyzstan needs to ensure the security of foreign capital, as well as to improve the communication and transport communication system.

He noted that the UAE is ready to render all possible assistance to Kyrgyzstan.

The parties also agreed on mutual visits during 2018 to work out detailed proposals for the development of bilateral cooperation.