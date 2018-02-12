UAE interested in activation of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

The United Arab Emirates is interested in activation of relations with Kyrgyzstan. This was stated at the meeting of the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Dubai with the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Majid Saif Al Ghurair noted the dynamics of growth in investment relations between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan. «In the last five years, we began to work closely with the countries of Central Asia. I can say that bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan are developing dynamically,» noted the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Dubai.

Majid Saif Al Ghurair invited Kyrgyz officials to the conference, which is scheduled for 2019. The UAE intends to discuss the prospects of cooperation with the countries of Central Asia in detail.

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov paid working visit to the UAE. The head of government held a number of meetings with business representatives of the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.