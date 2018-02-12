Kyrgyz PM gets acquainted with Smart City project in Dubai

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov paid a working visit to the UAE. The head of the government held a number of meetings with business representatives of the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. He also attended the 6th World Government Summit.

Sapar Isakov got acquainted with the activity of the police headquarters in Dubai city, where the work of the structure was shown. Sapar Isakov was impressed with the results of applying advanced technologies in protection of public order.

The head of the Dubai police, Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, showed the control center, which allows to monitor the situation on all streets of the city with the help of eight thousand video cameras, additional mobile devices, a satellite and drones in real time.

The technical support of the control center automatically detects all offenses and recognizes people’s faces.

«Our goal is to be the safest city in the world, where advanced information technology and highly skilled police officers serve for the public good. Artificial intelligence is used in our work,» the head of the Dubai police said.

Sapar Isakov noted that the experience of Dubai in the implementation of Smart City project would be useful for Kyrgyzstan.

«We expect that after the implementation of this project, the number of traffic accidents will decrease several-fold and the crime rates will decrease. The installation of cameras in cities is a requirement of the time,» the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

According to Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai has a multifunctional mobile application «Dubai Polis». More than two million citizens use it. They can monitor what is happening in the city online, pay fines, apply for help in critical moments, report a traffic accident, suspicious and illegal activity, and get advice from relevant state bodies and an insurance company.

The Prime Minister also visited one of the units of the Smart Police Station, where the latest technologies used by the police were demonstrated. People do not work here. The population is served by artificial intelligence, providing 27 services.

The head of government invited representatives of the police headquarters of Dubai to visit Kyrgyzstan to exchange experiences and discuss in detail cooperation issues. An oral agreement has been reached that the cadets of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the current employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic would undergo advanced training at the Academy of Police of the UAE.

The security project in Dubai was implemented by the Chinese company Huawei Technologies, which the government of Kyrgyzstan chose as a contractor for Smart City project in Bishkek and Osh.