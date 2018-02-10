President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Aiymdos Bozzhigitov on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president expressed his gratitude to Aiymdos Bozzhigitov for his contribution to the development of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations and wished him further success in his career, and also noted that he would always be a welcome guest in Kyrgyzstan.

«Our countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Eternal Friendship. We are bound by the inseparable ties of kinship, good-neighborliness, the proximity of language and culture, which are the firm foundation of bilateral relations. We need to make maximum efforts to further strengthen relations based on the principles of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.