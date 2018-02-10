00:37
-5
USD 68.90
EUR 84.55
RUB 1.18
English

President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan Aiymdos Bozzhigitov on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president expressed his gratitude to Aiymdos Bozzhigitov for his contribution to the development of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations and wished him further success in his career, and also noted that he would always be a welcome guest in Kyrgyzstan.

«Our countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Eternal Friendship. We are bound by the inseparable ties of kinship, good-neighborliness, the proximity of language and culture, which are the firm foundation of bilateral relations. We need to make maximum efforts to further strengthen relations based on the principles of mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
link:
views: 268
Print
Related
Karim Kokrebaev appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov and Nazarbayev talk over telephone
Kazakhstan not to remain without water due to repairs at Kirov reservoir
Bus with citizens of Kyrgyzstan breaks down in Kazakhstan during severe frost
Parliamentary committee approves Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait
Kyrgyzstani wins 2 gold medals at Pentathlon Championship in Kazakhstan
Sapar Isakov: We should not wait for investors, we need to look for them
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at Track and Field Athletics Championship
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea changes last name
One third of Kyrgyzstanis work in South Korea illegally
Popular
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China
Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan