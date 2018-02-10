Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan heads for World Government Summit in the UAE

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov left for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Government Summit. The Department for Public Relations and Media of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the visit, the head of the government Sapar Isakov will hold a number of bilateral meetings. He plans to meet with the Crown Prince El-Fujairah Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharkey, General Director of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Muhammad Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Investment Corporation of Dubai Mohammed Al Shaibani.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with the head of Emaar Properties company Mohamed Ali Alabbar, the head of the Dubai Emirate Police Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the head of VPS Healthcare company Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, the General Director of Air Arabia Airlines Adel Abdullah Ali and the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Dubai Emirate Majid Saif Al Ghurair.

«Within the framework of the summit, Sapar Isakov will get acquainted with the work of the local police and advanced technologies used by the law enforcement agencies of the emirate,» the press service of the government noted.