12:18
-5
USD 68.90
EUR 84.55
RUB 1.18
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan heads for World Government Summit in the UAE

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov left for a working visit to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Government Summit. The Department for Public Relations and Media of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the visit, the head of the government Sapar Isakov will hold a number of bilateral meetings. He plans to meet with the Crown Prince El-Fujairah Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharkey, General Director of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Muhammad Saif Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Investment Corporation of Dubai Mohammed Al Shaibani.

The Prime Minister will hold talks with the head of Emaar Properties company Mohamed Ali Alabbar, the head of the Dubai Emirate Police Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the head of VPS Healthcare company Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, the General Director of Air Arabia Airlines Adel Abdullah Ali and the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Dubai Emirate Majid Saif Al Ghurair.

«Within the framework of the summit, Sapar Isakov will get acquainted with the work of the local police and advanced technologies used by the law enforcement agencies of the emirate,» the press service of the government noted.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan believes that things are getting better
Autodrome for practical training of driving schools students to open in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan expects from ЕEU development of economy, creation of joint ventures
PM: Crypto currency to help with reduction of corruption in public procurement
Kyrgyzstan to use Russian taxes fiscalization experience
Prime Minister suggests EEU countries to use Kyrgyz data protection system
EEU Prime Ministers to discuss mutual trade in Almaty
Kyrgyzstan’s PM ready to bear responsibility for Bishkek HPP breakdown
Government voices names of guilty of Bishkek HPP breakdown
Prime Minister promises heating in Bishkek apartments by 4.00 pm
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan