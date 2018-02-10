12:18
U.S. dollar rises in price, exceeding 69.1 soms in Kyrgyzstan

After the January fall, the U.S. dollar regains its positions again. For two weeks, the American currency has risen in price by 70 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the dollar for 68.65-68.8 soms, and sell — for 69-69.1. Nominal rate is 68.9 soms (growth per day — 0.35 percent).

For a day, dollar grew in price by 20 tyiyns. The National Bank takes no actions. In February, it did not enter the foreign exchange market with interventions. In January, the National Bank once bought $ 15,050 million on the market and once sold $ 5.4 million. Thus, the net sale of foreign currency amounted to $ 9.65 million.
