00:00
-5
USD 68.66
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.19
English

Tender for construction of waste sorting plant in Bishkek to take place in 2018

Tender for construction of a waste sorting plant in Bishkek will be held in 2018. The Mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, told today at a press conference.

Related news
New landfill in Bishkek. What EBRD's money was spent on?
According to him, the EBRD project was divided into three parts.

«The first phase includes the organization and management of the disposal of solid domestic waste, it is 99 percent implemented on time. We have to install 133 container platforms. The second phase provides for the reclamation of the existing landfill and the construction of a new one. It will be completed by 2020. And the next stage is the construction of a waste sorting plant. The tender will be held in 2018,» told Albek Ibraimov.
link:
views: 133
Print
Related
2,500 trees to be cut down in Bishkek in 2018
New landfill in Bishkek. What EBRD's money was spent on?
Special equipment for construction of new landfill arrives in Bishkek
Garbage processing plant. Bishkek City Administration boycotts 22 mln from EBRD
Prime Minister and EBRD Director discuss development of business in Kyrgyzstan
New landfill site to be opened in Bishkek
Residents believe new-build housing near landfills, cemeteries safe
Deputies vote for allocating €5 million for rehabilitation of Oshelectro
Bishkek mayor's son-in-law approved for post of Ambassador to China
Kara-Suu to get €6.3 million for rehabilitation of water supply system
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan