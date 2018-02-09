Tender for construction of waste sorting plant in Bishkek to take place in 2018

Tender for construction of a waste sorting plant in Bishkek will be held in 2018. The Mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, the EBRD project was divided into three parts.

«The first phase includes the organization and management of the disposal of solid domestic waste, it is 99 percent implemented on time. We have to install 133 container platforms. The second phase provides for the reclamation of the existing landfill and the construction of a new one. It will be completed by 2020. And the next stage is the construction of a waste sorting plant. The tender will be held in 2018,» told Albek Ibraimov.