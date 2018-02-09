2,500 trees to be cut down in Bishkek in 2018

About 2,500 trees will be cut down in Bishkek in 2018. Mayor of Bishkek, Albek Ibraimov, told today at a press conference.

He presented statistics on the cutting of green spaces in the last three years: the figure has almost tripled.

In 2014, at least 1,156 trees were cut down, in 2016 — 2,328 trees, in 2017 — 2,938. The plans for 2018 — cutting down of 2,500 trees.

In 2014, there were planted 5,609 seedlings, in 2016 — 5,508, in 2017 — 10,022, and it is planned to plant 8,217 young trees in 2018. «I’m talking about large-sized hardwood trees,» noted Albek Ibraimov.