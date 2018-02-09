Ambulance service to become paid in Kyrgyzstan

Emergency medical aid (ambulance service — Note of 24.kg news agency) will become paid. This proposal was discussed today at the board meeting of the Ministry of Health.

According to the head of the Mandatory Medical Insurance Fund Marat Kaliev, huge amounts of money are spent on transportation of patients.

«It’s time to make transportation paid. There will be a separate category of citizens for whom the ambulance services will remain free. People abroad never call an ambulance for no special reason, because they know that they will have to pay a lot for it,» said Marat Kaliev.

He suggested starting introduction of the innovation from regions where there are fewer calls. The Minister of Health, Talantbek Batyraliev, agreed with him, saying that «health care always lacks money.»