Tajikistan reopens border with Kyrgyzstan

After the negotiations, Tajikistan opened a border checkpoint in Batken region. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The passage of citizens through the checkpoint was resumed at 5.30 pm the day before.

«Following the talks between the border representatives of both sides, the Tajik side opened a bridge for the passage in Sai area of Lyailyak district, Batken region. At the moment, there are no Tajik border guards in the area. Passage of persons, vehicles and cargo at the checkpoints Kulundu-Avtodorozhny and Kayragach-Avtodorozhny has been resumed. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable,» the ministry informed.

Recall, the day before, Tajikistan unilaterally closed the checkpoint at the border in Lyailyak district of Batken region and suspended the passage of citizens, transport and cargo through the checkpoint Kulundu-Avtodorozhny. Border guards of the Republic of Tajikistan also closed the bridge in Sai area of Lyailyak district and put border patrols there, increasing the number of servicemen. Residents of this village built a bridge across Sada canal (Gulyandoz) for schoolchildren, who daily have to walk long distances round about to get to the school.