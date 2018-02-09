Tajikistan reopens border with Kyrgyzstan

After the negotiations, Tajikistan opened a border checkpoint in Batken region. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The passage of citizens through the checkpoint was resumed at 5.30 pm the day before.
Recall, the day before, Tajikistan unilaterally closed the checkpoint at the border in Lyailyak district of Batken region and suspended the passage of citizens, transport and cargo through the checkpoint Kulundu-Avtodorozhny. Border guards of the Republic of Tajikistan also closed the bridge in Sai area of Lyailyak district and put border patrols there, increasing the number of servicemen. Residents of this village built a bridge across Sada canal (Gulyandoz) for schoolchildren, who daily have to walk long distances round about to get to the school.