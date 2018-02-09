11:39
-5
USD 68.66
EUR 84.05
RUB 1.19
English

Tajikistan reopens border with Kyrgyzstan

After the negotiations, Tajikistan opened a border checkpoint in Batken region. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The passage of citizens through the checkpoint was resumed at 5.30 pm the day before.

Related news
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken
«Following the talks between the border representatives of both sides, the Tajik side opened a bridge for the passage in Sai area of Lyailyak district, Batken region. At the moment, there are no Tajik border guards in the area. Passage of persons, vehicles and cargo at the checkpoints Kulundu-Avtodorozhny and Kayragach-Avtodorozhny has been resumed. The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable,» the ministry informed.

Recall, the day before, Tajikistan unilaterally closed the checkpoint at the border in Lyailyak district of Batken region and suspended the passage of citizens, transport and cargo through the checkpoint Kulundu-Avtodorozhny. Border guards of the Republic of Tajikistan also closed the bridge in Sai area of Lyailyak district and put border patrols there, increasing the number of servicemen. Residents of this village built a bridge across Sada canal (Gulyandoz) for schoolchildren, who daily have to walk long distances round about to get to the school.
link:
views: 130
Print
Related
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken
Kyrgyz-Tajik border has more than 70 unagreed sections
Visit of President of Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan. Photoreport
Documents signed by heads of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Dushanbe, Bishkek wish to increase trade turnover, number of flights
Peoples of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan waiting for completion of border delimitation
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan point out importance of ongoing dialogue
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan meet in narrow format
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Dushanbe
Wounded by Uzbek border guards shepherd returns to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan