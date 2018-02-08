23:19
Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan

Kyrgyz enterprises are interested in supplying Uzbekistan with organic agricultural products and import of mineral fertilizers. The Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Novikov stated today at a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev.

The Head of the Ministry of Economy expressed interest in signing a memorandum of cooperation between the governments of the two countries on the promotion of equipment, products, goods and services produced in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in foreign markets through the use of financial and credit instruments.

Kyrgyz businessmen are ready to supply meat, dairy products, potatoes, fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, beans to Uzbekistan as well as coal, quartz sand and agricultural machinery.

«Artem Novikov expressed interest in the delivery of mineral fertilizers from Uzbekistan and noted the need to work out the issue of the free sale of mineral fertilizers in the markets of Kyrgyzstan by domestic suppliers,» the press service of the Economy Ministry reported.
