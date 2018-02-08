23:18
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken

Tajikistan unilaterally closed border checkpoint in Lyaylyak district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Public Relations and Media of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Tajik side suspended the passage of citizens, transport and cargo at the checkpoint Kulundu-Avtodorozhniy.

Kulundu-Avtodorozhniy is an international border crossing point, so the restrictions imposed do not apply to third-country nationals. Today, Tajik border guards have closed a bridge in Sai Lyaylyak area and put border patrol there, increasing the number of servicemen. Residents of this village built a bridge across Sada canal (Gulyandoz) for schoolchildren, who daily have to walk long distances round about to get to the school. At the same time, according to local residents, Tajik border guards make difficulties for schoolchildren," the State Border Service reported.

The service noted that the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are holding a meeting, the main theme of which is the stabilization of the situation in the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border.
