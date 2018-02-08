23:20
-8
USD 68.58
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.20
English

Incomes and expenses of all security officials to be checked in near future

A system of inspections of civil servants’ declarations will be introduced in the near future. First of all, all expenses and incomes of law enforcement, supervisory bodies and judicial authorities will be checked. The First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Damir Sagynbaev, told today following the Security Council meeting.

There is also a mechanism, according to which employees who illegally earned money will not be able to use them somehow.

Damir Sagynbaev

The First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council also told about the draft decision, which provides for the implementation of a set of measures aimed at reducing corruption.

As the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed, a very important issue was considered at the meeting of the Security Council, which is connected with counteracting corruption in the system of law enforcement, supervisory and judicial bodies.

According to Damir Sagynbayev, a full inventory of criminal cases, which have been instituted on corruption and economic crimes, is planned.

Damir Sagynbaev said that ban on the use of other people’s property by employees of the security and fiscal bodies would be introduced.

«There are facts when some officials live in other people’s houses and apartments, use other people’s cars. If such facts are detected, the owners of movable and immovable property will undergo comprehensive checks,» the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council stressed.

Today, the first meeting of the Security Council chaired by the new president of the country was held in the State Residence Ala-Archa 1. The agenda included only one question — actual measures to combat corruption in judicial, law enforcement and supervisory bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 154
Print
Related
President accuses Prosecutor General's Office of inefficiency
"Northern transit" drug route - result of corruption in security agencies
President promises to help citizens whose rights are infringed
President promises to fight corruption regardless of posts and statuses
Sooronbai Jeenbekov voices reason for ineffective fight against corruption
PM: Crypto currency to help with reduction of corruption in public procurement
Head of agency tells about corruption in Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan
Customs - most corrupt state body in Kyrgyzstan
Five deputies of Parliament named in criminal cases on corruption
Kyrgyzstan to inspect decisions taken by Security Council
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan